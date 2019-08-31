'Quarter se Quarter Tak, low GDP growth: Twitter reacts to Indian economy's lowest growth rate in 6 years

The National Statistical Office (NSO) Friday released India's gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for April-June quarter, which showed the GDP growth slip to a 6-year low of 5 per cent as compared to 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter as consumer demand and government spending slowed amid global trade frictions.

Following this, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday tweeted saying, "Remember the hit movie QSQT - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak? Now QSQT is synonymous with Quarter Se Quarter Tak. Two consecutive quarters of low GDP growth sought to be buried by managing headlines".

Various economists and surveys had predicted a decline in the GDP for the June quarter. But the GDP growth rate of 5 per cent remained well below even these estimates.

