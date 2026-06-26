Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'The most important thing that I tell myself ...'

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known for sharing philosophical and motivational thoughts on leadership, life, and success with millions of followers on social media.

“The most important thing that I tell myself is that no matter where I go in this journey, the humility is what's gonna keep me honest and real. And perhaps a better manager," Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

Advertisement

The quote reflects on how material success and wealth alone cannot guarantee lasting happiness. It suggests that even people with immense power and riches eventually realise that true fulfilment often comes from experiences, relationships, and purpose rather than money alone.

Who is Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra is one of India’s most prominent business leaders and serves as the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, technology, finance, hospitality, and agriculture.

Born in 1955, Mahindra studied filmmaking and architecture at Harvard University before joining the family business. Under his leadership, the group expanded globally and strengthened its presence across several industries.

He is also widely recognised for his active presence on social media, where he frequently shares insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, social issues, and personal growth.

Advertisement

When was this quote said by Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra shared the quote that reinforces this exact "humility-first" message through his active social media platforms to mentor the next generation of entrepreneursin strong financial performance.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that genuine humility is the ultimate anchor for long-term personal and professional growth. Anand Mahindra emphasizes that as you climb higher in your career, power and praise can easily cloud your judgment, but staying humble forces you to keep your ego in check and remain authentic.

Ultimately, it ensures that no matter how much external success or wealth you achieve, you stay honest with yourself and treat every person with the same baseline respect.