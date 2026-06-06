Quote of the Day by Azim Premji: ‘Ecology and economy are becoming inextricably...’       

“Ecology and economy are becoming inextricably entwined, and the world is becoming more conscious of this fact,” a quote by Azim Premji, Founding Chairman of Wipro.

Indian billionaire and philanthropist Azim Premji stated that because ecology and economy are intertwined, businesses must strategically treat environmental protection not as a charity, but as a core driver of risk management and commercial innovation.

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Who is Azim Premji

Azim Premji is an Indian tech magnate, investor, and one of the world's most prominent living philanthropists. Often referred to as the "Czar of the Indian IT Industry," he is best known for transforming Wipro Limited from a small family-run cooking oil business into a multi-billion-dollar global software and outsourcing giant.

In 1966, at age 21, Premji was forced to drop out of Stanford University following his father’s sudden death. He returned to India to take control of the family firm, Western Indian Vegetable Products Ltd. He expanded the business from consumer care (shortening, soaps, and lighting) into industrial engineering. In 1977, he renamed the firm Wipro.

When the Indian government expelled IBM in 1979, Premji seized the opportunity, steering Wipro directly into the emerging computer hardware and software market.

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Under his leadership across four decades, Wipro evolved into a premier global IT outsourcing enterprise spanning over 60 countries. In 2019, he stepped down as executive chairman, handing the leadership to his son, Rishad Premji.

When was this quote said by Azim Premji

Azim Premji used these exact words during corporate addresses and interviews surrounding the formal launch of Wipro’s new green business divisions, Wipro Water (established in 2008) and Wipro Eco-Energy (established in 2009). He explicitly introduced this specific philosophy around 2005 to 2006, a period when Wipro began heavily focusing on corporate sustainability.

What does this quote mean?

Premji saw sustainability as a survival strategy, not a charity project. If a company ignores environmental realities, it will eventually run out of raw materials, lose its customers, and fail.

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This quote means that protecting nature and making a financial profit are no longer separate goals. To succeed in the modern world, a business must take care of the environment because destroying natural resources will eventually destroy the economy.