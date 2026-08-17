Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘Between my past, the present and the future, there is one common factor: Relationship and Trust. This is the foundation of our growth’  

Who was Dhirubhai Ambani?

Dhirubhai Ambani (December 28, 1932-July 6, 2002) was an Indian industrialist who was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate that was the biggest exporter in India and the first privately-owned Indian company in the Fortune 500.

It was under Dhirubhai’s visionary leadership that the Reliance Group emerged as the largest business conglomerate in India and carved out a distinct place for itself in the global arena of corporate giants.

Dhirubhai Ambani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously in 2016.

When was this quote said by Dhirubhai Ambani?

Dhirubhai Ambani delivered this statement during the late 1990s or early 2000s, a critical transition phase for Reliance Industries. Dhirubhai revolutionised the Indian stock market in the 1970s by inviting common, middle-class citizens to become shareholders.

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What does this quote mean?

Ambani revolutionised the Indian stock market by inviting millions of ordinary, retail investors to buy shares in Reliance. He treated these small investors as part of his extended family, building an unprecedented level of relationship and trust by consistently delivering wealth and dividends.

By defining the past, present, and future through relationships rather than profits, he ensured that the company's foundation remained strong enough to outlast its founder, paving the way for multi-generational growth.