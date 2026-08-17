Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘Between my past, the present and the future, there is one common factor: Relationship and Trust. This is the foundation of our growth’  

Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘Between my past, the present and the future, there is one common factor: Relationship and Trust. This is the foundation of our growth’  

He made these remarks while speaking about India's economic potential at the dawn of the 21st century, framing the youth as the primary drivers of the country's upcoming growth. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘Between my past, the present and the future, there is one common factor: Relationship and Trust. This is the foundation of our growth’  Dhirubhai Ambani

“Between my past, the present and the future, there is one common factor: Relationship and Trust. This is the foundation of our growth,” a quote by Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder of Reliance Industries (RIL).

This iconic quote by Dhirubhai Ambani, the visionary founder of Reliance Industries, highlights the core philosophy that transformed a small trading firm into a massive global empire.

Advertisement

Who was Dhirubhai Ambani?     

Dhirubhai Ambani (December 28, 1932-July 6, 2002) was an Indian industrialist who was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate that was the biggest exporter in India and the first privately-owned Indian company in the Fortune 500.

It was under Dhirubhai’s visionary leadership that the Reliance Group emerged as the largest business conglomerate in India and carved out a distinct place for itself in the global arena of corporate giants.

Dhirubhai Ambani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously in 2016.

When was this quote said by Dhirubhai Ambani?

Dhirubhai Ambani delivered this statement during the late 1990s or early 2000s, a critical transition phase for Reliance Industries. Dhirubhai revolutionised the Indian stock market in the 1970s by inviting common, middle-class citizens to become shareholders.

Advertisement

What does this quote mean?

Ambani revolutionised the Indian stock market by inviting millions of ordinary, retail investors to buy shares in Reliance. He treated these small investors as part of his extended family, building an unprecedented level of relationship and trust by consistently delivering wealth and dividends.

By defining the past, present, and future through relationships rather than profits, he ensured that the company's foundation remained strong enough to outlast its founder, paving the way for multi-generational growth.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more