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Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘Meeting the deadlines is not good enough...’  

Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘Meeting the deadlines is not good enough...’  

The quote is a timeless corporate maxim coined by Dhirubhai Ambani during the foundational era of Reliance Industries in the mid-1960s to early 1970s.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 19, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘Meeting the deadlines is not good enough...’  Dhirubhai Ambani used this philosophy to shift his workforce from a mindset of passive compliance to one of aggressive excellence.

“Meeting the deadlines is not good enough, beating the deadlines is my expectation,” a quote by Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder of Reliance Industries.  

The statement was not a one-time quote spoken during a single, specific public speech; rather, it was an ongoing management directive and leadership doctrine that Dhirubhai Ambani delivered to his project executives throughout the 1980s and 1990s. 

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Who was Dhirubhai Ambani     

Dhirubhai Ambani (December 28, 1932-July 6, 2002) was an Indian industrialist who was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate that was the biggest exporter in India and the first privately-owned Indian company in the Fortune 500.   

It was under Dhirubhai’s visionary leadership that the Reliance Group emerged as the largest business conglomerate in India and carved out a distinct place for itself in the global arena of corporate giants. 

Dhirubhai Ambani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously in 2016. 

When was this quote said by Dhirubhai Ambani

The quote is a timeless corporate maxim coined by Dhirubhai Ambani during the foundational era of Reliance Industries in the mid-1960s to early 1970s. Rather than originating from a single documented public speech, it was a leadership doctrine that he frequently used to drive his teams during major project executions.

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Over the decades, this philosophy became ingrained into the organizational culture of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). It directly influenced the rapid, record-breaking execution of their massive future projects, such as the Patalganga petrochemical complex and the Jamnagar refinery.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that merely satisfying the minimum requirements is a sign of mediocrity; true success requires actively exceeding expectations. Dhirubhai Ambani used this philosophy to shift his workforce from a mindset of passive compliance to one of aggressive excellence.

When Reliance built the Jamnagar Refinery in the late 1990s, it was a massive, unprecedented project. Instead of sticking to standard, multi-year global timelines, Ambani pushed his engineers to finish months ahead of schedule. By beating the deadline, Reliance saved massive amounts of interest on loans and began refining oil — and making a profit — much faster than global competitors thought possible.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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