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Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘Think big, think fast...’  

Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘Think big, think fast...’  

He made these remarks while speaking about India's economic potential at the dawn of the 21st century, framing the youth as the primary drivers of the country's upcoming growth. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 19, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘Think big, think fast...’  Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘Think big, think fast...’  

“Think big, think fast, think ahead. Ideas are no one's monopoly,” a quote by Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder of Reliance Industries (RIL). 

This quote reflects his vision for India's economic transformation, emphasising that ambition, self-confidence, and enterprise, rather than solely inherited wealth or privilege, drive success.  

Anyone can have a brilliant thought. Wealth and impact are created by the person who works hard to turn that thought into reality. It is a reminder that a humble background cannot stop you from succeeding if you out-execute everyone else.

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Who was Dhirubhai Ambani     

Dhirubhai Ambani (December 28, 1932-July 6, 2002) was an Indian industrialist who was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate that was the biggest exporter in India and the first privately-owned Indian company in the Fortune 500.   

It was under Dhirubhai’s visionary leadership that the Reliance Group emerged as the largest business conglomerate in India and carved out a distinct place for itself in the global arena of corporate giants. 

Dhirubhai Ambani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously in 2016. 

When was this quote said by Dhirubhai Ambani

This statement belongs to a collection of his personal philosophies, advice, and internal corporate notes that were compiled and released by the Reliance group.

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Dhirubhai Ambani famously articulated this guiding corporate philosophy during the late 1980s and 1990s as Reliance Industries scaled up to dominate the Indian business landscape.

What does this quote mean?

As India liberalised its economy in 1991, Ambani used this mantra to prepare his sons, Mukesh and Anil, and his workforce to compete against incoming foreign multinationals. He wanted them to understand that global competition moves quickly, and the speed of execution matters more than the idea itself.

The phrase "ideas are no one's monopoly" was also a direct nod to his own humble roots as a petrol pump attendant. He spoke this to remind everyday investors and budding entrepreneurs that a massive bank balance isn't required to innovate, only a fast and forward-thinking mind is.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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