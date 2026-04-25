Quote of the Day by JRD Tata: ‘No success or achievement is worthwhile...’       

“No success or achievement in material terms is worthwhile unless it serves the needs or interests of the country and its people and is achieved by fair and honest means,” a quote by JRD Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.

JRD Tata is saying that making a lot of money or building a massive company (material terms) is empty if it doesn't actually help the community or the nation. To him, a business isn't successful unless it improves the lives of the people around it.

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Who is JRD Tata

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata (July 29, 1904-November 29, 1993) was a French-born Indian industrialist, philanthropist, aviator and former chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.

JRD Tata was an Indian businessman and aviation pioneer who created India’s first airline and oversaw the dramatic expansion of the Tata Group, India’s largest industrial empire.

Tata surrendered his French citizenship in 1929, and that same year he became one of the first Indians to gain a commercial pilot’s license. In 1932, Tata established Tata Air Mail, a courier service connecting Karachi, Ahmadabad, Bombay, and Madras (now Chennai).

In 1938, when Tata took charge as chairman of the Tata Group, he was, at age 34, the youngest member of the Tata Sons board. He rebranded his airmail service as Tata Airlines, making it India’s first domestic carrier, and in 1946 he changed the rapidly growing company’s name to Air India.

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Over the next half-century Tata strengthened existing businesses such as steel, power, and hotels and drove the group to diversify its interests to include chemicals, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and information technology.

When was this quote said by JRD Tata

The statement was part of a response to KC Bhansali, a school teacher from Kolkata (then Calcutta) who had written to Tata on 6 August 1965 asking about the guiding principles of his life.

What does this quote mean?

JRD Tata viewed business as a tool for nation-building. This quote explains why the Tata Group famously invests so much in philanthropy — it’s the belief that the wealth a company creates belongs to the people, not just the shareholders.

The phrase “fair and honest means” is a rejection of the “win at all costs” mentality. He believed that even if you reach the top, the achievement is tainted if you had to lie, cheat, or take shortcuts to get there.