Quote of the Day by JRD Tata: ‘No success or achievement is worthwhile...’       

“Money is like manure. It stinks when you pile it; it grows when you spread it,” a quote by JRD Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.

JRD Tata frequently used and popularised this specific phrasing throughout his life to describe his philosophy on corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. The quote is deeply tied to his multi-decade tenure as Chairman of the Tata Group (1938-1991), where he lived by the mantra that wealth must be re-invested to build a nation rather than hoarded.

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Who is JRD Tata

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata (July 29, 1904-November 29, 1993) was a French-born Indian industrialist, philanthropist, aviator and former chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group.

JRD Tata was an Indian businessman and aviation pioneer who created India’s first airline and oversaw the dramatic expansion of the Tata Group, India’s largest industrial empire.

Tata surrendered his French citizenship in 1929, and that same year he became one of the first Indians to gain a commercial pilot’s license. In 1932, Tata established Tata Air Mail, a courier service connecting Karachi, Ahmadabad, Bombay, and Madras (now Chennai).

In 1938, when Tata took charge as chairman of the Tata Group, he was, at age 34, the youngest member of the Tata Sons board. He rebranded his airmail service as Tata Airlines, making it India’s first domestic carrier, and in 1946 he changed the rapidly growing company’s name to Air India.

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Over the next half-century Tata strengthened existing businesses such as steel, power, and hotels and drove the group to diversify its interests to include chemicals, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and information technology.

When was this quote said by JRD Tata

JRD Tata used it as an off-hand explanation to journalists, shareholders, and employees whenever he was asked why the Tata Group gave away more than 60% of its profit to philanthropic trusts instead of keeping it as personal or corporate wealth.

What does this quote mean?

JRD Tata viewed business as a tool for nation-building. This quote means that hoarding wealth is harmful and useless, while sharing and investing it creates growth and prosperity for everyone.

When rich individuals or companies hoard their money in banks or private vaults just to see the numbers grow, it becomes stagnant. In JRD Tata’s view, extreme wealth concentration without a social purpose is ethically wrong ("it stinks").