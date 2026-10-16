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Quote of the Day by Mukesh Ambani: 'Everybody has equal opportunity, and I think that is true for everything'  

Quote of the Day by Mukesh Ambani: 'Everybody has equal opportunity, and I think that is true for everything'  

Under his leadership, RIL has grown into India’s largest private-sector conglomerate, with interests spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Mukesh Ambani: 'Everybody has equal opportunity, and I think that is true for everything'  Mukesh Ambani is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

“Everybody has equal opportunity, and I think that is true for everything,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries.

Ambani emphasised that success depends on recognising and acting upon available prospects rather than viewing outcomes as predetermined.

Who is Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). As of April 2026, he is recognised as the richest person in Asia and India, with a net worth estimated at approximately ₹9.8 lakh crore ($110-120 billion).

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Born in April 1957, he is the eldest son of the legendary industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani. He dropped out of an MBA programme at Stanford University in 1980 to return to India and assist his father in building the family business.

Under his leadership, RIL has grown into India’s largest private-sector conglomerate, with interests spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications.

He also owns the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When was this quote said by Mukesh Ambani?

Mukesh Ambani said this during an interview with India Today published on June 30, 1993.

At the time, he was explaining his view that India’s changing business environment allowed anyone with a strong idea to succeed, regardless of their background.

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What does this quote mean?

This quote expresses the meritocratic belief that success is determined by individual capability, effort, and vision rather than predetermined background or inherited privilege.

By asserting that equal opportunity exists for everything, Mukesh Ambani argued that the evolving Indian economic landscape of the 1990s had democratized achievement. In his view, the true differentiator between individuals is not their starting resources, but rather their willingness to identify, seize, and work hard for the possibilities around them.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 17, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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