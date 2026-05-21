Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : ‘Difference between education in India & other countries...’

“The primary difference that I have found between the system of education in India and other countries, particularly the US, is that they focus on problem solving and relating theories to reality around them. These two things are lacking in the education system in India,” a quote by Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys.

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The Infosys co-founder delivered a critical evaluation of the Indian higher education system in this quote, specifically targeting the decline in standards at premier institutions like the IITs.

Who is Narayana Murthy

N R Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman, software engineer, and the iconic co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest multinational information technology companies. Often hailed as the "Father of the Indian IT sector," he played a pivotal role in pioneering India's global outsourcing model and putting the country on the international technology map.

In 1981, Murthy co-founded Infosys along with six other software professionals with an initial capital investment of just ₹10,000 (roughly $250 at the time), which was famously borrowed from his wife, Sudha Murty.Under his leadership, Infosys became the first Indian-registered company to list on the NASDAQ exchange in 1999, setting a benchmark for financial transparency and corporate governance in India.

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Beyond business, Murthy is known for advocating corporate social responsibility and practicing a relatively modest personal lifestyle despite his immense wealth. Through the Infosys Foundation and private family foundations, he heavily funds initiatives in rural development, education, healthcare, and arts and culture across India.

When was this quote said by Narayana Murthy

Narayana Murthy made this statement on July 19, 2011, while addressing students and faculty at IIT Gandhinagar. He lamented that even top gold medalists from IITs often struggled when pursuing research at global institutions like MIT or Harvard University because the Indian system fails to link theory with real-world.

What does this quote mean?

Murthy pointed out that the institutions were no longer producing the caliber of world-class research they did in the 1960s and 1970s. He noted a massive disparity in doctoral output, citing that China produced 2,652 PhDs in computer science in 2004 compared to just 24 in India.

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Murthy blamed the joint entrance examination (JEE) coaching culture for ruining independent thought. He stated that students simply spend a year memorizing sample questions to crack the test, rather than building a foundational understanding.