Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘When you combine ignorance and leverage, you get some pretty interesting results’     

Who is Warren Buffett

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett chairs Berkshire Hathaway.

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He also stood out for his long-term investment philosophy, often summarised by his preference for buying “wonderful companies at fair prices” and holding them indefinitely.

Buffett’s influence went well beyond returns. He championed the idea that immense wealth comes with a responsibility to give back, something he practised through his philanthropy and the Giving Pledge

When was this quote said by Warren Buffett?

Warren Buffett first said this during a 1993 lecture to graduate students at Columbia Business School.

He frequently used the phrase "Why banking can be dangerous: When you combine ignorance and leverage, you get some pretty interesting results" to highlight how financial institutions take on complex risks they do not truly understand using borrowed money.

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What does this quote mean?

This quote warns that borrowing money to invest in things you do not understand always leads to financial disaster. When investors use leverage (debt), they magnify both their potential gains and their potential losses. If an investor is ignorant of the actual risks they are taking, debt strips away their safety net and accelerates their path to bankruptcy.

Ultimately, Buffett uses the phrase "pretty interesting results" as a sarcastic euphemism for catastrophic, sudden ruin. While a regular investor using their own cash can simply wait out a market crash, a leveraged investor faces forced liquidations and margin calls.