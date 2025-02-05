‘Racist nightclub in Goa’: Foreigners claim they were allowed free entry as against Indians; Viral video sparks outrage

A viral video posted by two men from Scotland has ignited a heated debate on Instagram after they accused a Goa nightclub of racism against Indians. In the video, Ryan Williams, who describes himself as a Korean-origin man living in Scotland, claims that he and his friend, Robin Alderslowe, were granted free entry into the club. At the same time, Indian locals were left waiting in line outside.

Williams captioned the post, “Racist Nightclub in Goa,” tagging Alderslowe, who is seen wearing traditional Scottish attire and even playing the bagpipes inside the venue. The video shows the pair walking straight into the club, bypassing a queue of Indian patrons waiting for entry.

The video quickly gathered attention, sparking a wave of divided reactions online. Some users condemned the nightclub’s alleged discriminatory practices, while others defended the situation, suggesting cultural behaviour might influence entry policies.

One user wrote, “As an Indian, most Indian men lack civic sense and consent (a very few are decent), even if they go to other countries. So some good ones got to stay out with most misbehaving ones.” Another added, “Goa was very good for foreigners back then. Indian local tourists have no manners sometimes. They litter on beaches, poop on beaches as well, plus they commit everyday crimes in Goa, mostly drunk driving.”

However, not all comments defended the club’s actions. One user highlighted the broader issue of bias, stating, “It’s really sad that this problem isn’t just limited to India but happens in other places too. A few bad apples are giving the many respectful Indians a bad name.”

Another bluntly pointed out the colonial hangover in social attitudes: “Asians love treating foreigners better than locals.”

The nightclub has yet to respond to the allegations, but the incident has reignited conversations about racism, privilege, and cultural bias within popular tourist hubs like Goa.