'Racist product': Harsh Goenka's post on different skin-tone band-aids leaves internet divided

For long, racism has been a key concern around the world. Over the last few years, several brands have been called out for promoting racism, directly or indirectly, and have been forced to take down all communications promoting the social evil.

Adding to the conversation, is a recent post by Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group, which shows band-aids matching different skin colours.

“Was matching skin tones really necessary? Some innovations don’t make sense!” Goenka wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Was matching skin tones really necessary…… some innovations don’t make sense! pic.twitter.com/HtJOPZTsms — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 9, 2023

Ever since being shared, the post has garnered over 53,000 views and sparked varied reactions on social media. While some explained the reason behind the product, others simply termed it as a "racist product".

"Essence of marketing. Creating of "needs". Filling in the gaps in the human mind," a user wrote.

Another user added, "Why should Band-Aids only come in "flesh" color when skin tones are so diverse? It's time to take a stand and demand bandages that match all shades of clumsiness!"

"Maybe they are planning to position it as a lifestyle product, not as a medical product," a third user said.

"Matching the skin tones is good for lipstick business but not necessary for bandaids!!," said another.

"Racist product," a user claimed.

"Why would one do that? If you have got hurt, apply a band-aid and be done with it, rather than looking for matching skin tones. Weird," stated a Twitter user.

Racist product 😀😀😀 — Laksshya Advani (@LaksshyaAdvani) May 9, 2023

Why would one do that?

If you have got hurt, apply a band-aid and be done with it, rather than looking for matching skin tones. Weird — Manjot Singh Bindra 🇮🇳 (@BindraManjot) May 9, 2023

Essence of marketing. Creating of "needs". Filling in the gaps in the human mind. — $SmartestTrading10x$ (@billlionnaire) May 9, 2023

The whole purpose of the band aid is lost because the skin tone band aid will be camouflaged. Band aid also attracts sympathy!😅 — Jai Ervankai (@jairaj_ervankai) May 9, 2023

Also Read: Anand Mahindra lauds India's scientific prowess, celebrates discovery of new lithium reserves in Rajasthan