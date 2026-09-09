Radhika Merchant’s $5 million accessory haul: From a diamond Birkin to an emerald-studded Patek Philippe

Radhika Merchant’s $5 million accessories

On September 9, jewellery content creator Julia Chafe shared an Instagram Reel breaking down Merchant’s accessories. She said the watch was worth $2 million, while the diamond-encrusted Birkin was valued at $3 million, Hindustan Times reported.

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“When your 2-million-dollar watch and 3-million-dollar diamond-encrusted Birkin are arguably the least valuable things that you're wearing. You just know you're that girl,” Julia said in the clip.

Watch the viral clip here:

Merchant paired the outfit with the diamond-encrusted watch and Birkin, but Chafe said these were arguably the least striking elements of her jewellery.

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The emeralds and diamond pendant

The accessories also included a pair of earrings and a large neckpiece featuring a striking pendant. Commenting on its design, Chafe said: “I honestly don't understand the logistics of this gigantic pendant being held up by a string. How did it not just rip right through? ”

She also pointed to Merchant’s large emerald ring and chandelier-shaped earrings, describing them as semi-traditional. The pendant, meanwhile, features a large diamond set in a Georgian style.

“It's a combination of traditional jewels, cool jewels, the most important gemstones in the world,” she added.

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The outfit

Merchant’s jacket-and-skirt ensemble featured floral motifs and drew on elements of Indian craftsmanship. The jacket had a scoop neckline, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a structured peplum silhouette and a cropped hem. She paired it with a figure-hugging, midi-length pencil skirt.

The watch she wore was identified as the Patek Philippe Twenty-4 Haute Joaillerie. The $2 million piece has a rectangular, cambered 18K white-gold case measuring approximately 24mm in width and 27.8mm in length. Its dial is fully paved with diamonds and emeralds, with feuille-style hands and Roman numeral markers at 12 and 6.

She completed the look with winged eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara, a glossy pink lip, rouged cheeks, highlighter and soft contouring. Her hair was styled half-up, adding to the ethnic-inspired look.