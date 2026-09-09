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Radhika Merchant’s $5 million accessory haul: From a diamond Birkin to an emerald-studded Patek Philippe

Radhika Merchant’s $5 million accessory haul: From a diamond Birkin to an emerald-studded Patek Philippe

The watch she wore was identified as the Patek Philippe Twenty-4 Haute Joaillerie.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 7:29 PM IST
Radhika Merchant’s $5 million accessory haul: From a diamond Birkin to an emerald-studded Patek PhilippeThe accessories also included a pair of earrings and a large neckpiece featuring a striking pendant.

Radhika Merchant’s jewellery stole the spotlight at a star-studded celebration in Mumbai, with a massive emerald pendant and traditional-inspired pieces drawing attention beyond the $5 million worth of accessories she carried and wore.

The youngest Ambani daughter-in-law attended Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary celebration on September 6, accompanied by Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Merchant, who is married to Anant Ambani, opted for an embroidered jacket-style top paired with a printed skirt for the occasion.

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Radhika Merchant’s $5 million accessories

On September 9, jewellery content creator Julia Chafe shared an Instagram Reel breaking down Merchant’s accessories. She said the watch was worth $2 million, while the diamond-encrusted Birkin was valued at $3 million, Hindustan Times reported.

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“When your 2-million-dollar watch and 3-million-dollar diamond-encrusted Birkin are arguably the least valuable things that you're wearing. You just know you're that girl,” Julia said in the clip.

Watch the viral clip here:

Merchant paired the outfit with the diamond-encrusted watch and Birkin, but Chafe said these were arguably the least striking elements of her jewellery.

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The emeralds and diamond pendant

The accessories also included a pair of earrings and a large neckpiece featuring a striking pendant. Commenting on its design, Chafe said: “I honestly don't understand the logistics of this gigantic pendant being held up by a string. How did it not just rip right through? ”

She also pointed to Merchant’s large emerald ring and chandelier-shaped earrings, describing them as semi-traditional. The pendant, meanwhile, features a large diamond set in a Georgian style.

“It's a combination of traditional jewels, cool jewels, the most important gemstones in the world,” she added.

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The outfit

Merchant’s jacket-and-skirt ensemble featured floral motifs and drew on elements of Indian craftsmanship. The jacket had a scoop neckline, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a structured peplum silhouette and a cropped hem. She paired it with a figure-hugging, midi-length pencil skirt.

The watch she wore was identified as the Patek Philippe Twenty-4 Haute Joaillerie. The $2 million piece has a rectangular, cambered 18K white-gold case measuring approximately 24mm in width and 27.8mm in length. Its dial is fully paved with diamonds and emeralds, with feuille-style hands and Roman numeral markers at 12 and 6.

She completed the look with winged eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara, a glossy pink lip, rouged cheeks, highlighter and soft contouring. Her hair was styled half-up, adding to the ethnic-inspired look.

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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 7:29 PM IST
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