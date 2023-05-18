Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas are ‘saadu bhai’ now; netizens create meme fest on Twitter

On May 13, Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the National Capital city. The ceremony was attended by only close friends and family of the soon-to-be bride and groom.

Global icon and Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra also attended the ceremony; she chose a fusion ruffled saree for the occasion.

Also WATCH: JioCinema’s premium plan: IPL 2023, Vikram Vedha still free; Pay to watch HBO shows Succession, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones

Fans of the actor were delighted by the news and poured in congratulatory messages for the couple on social media, but what grabbed everyone’s attention was when one fan on Twitter suddenly realised that now Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas will be relatives and Raghav will now be Nick Jonas’ ‘saadu bhai.’

The user wrote, “Raghav Chadha is now the Saadu bhaai of Nick Jonas. Both will bitch about the arrangement at any family wedding at the Chopra’s.”

Posted on May 14, this post, by far, has generated 78.8k views on Twitter.

Raghav Chadha is now the Saadu bhaai of Nick Jonas. Both will bitch about the arrangement at any family wedding at the Chopra’s.



“इतना मच्छर काट रहा है, रूम में कछुआ छाप भी नहीं रखा है बताइए” — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 14, 2023

Soon after the user posted this comment online, Twitter was flooded with hilarious reactions and memes on the subject. One user wrote, “when nick jonas and raghav chadha can be brother-in-laws, anything is possible - brave new world.”

when nick jonas and raghav chadha can be brother in laws, anything is possible - brave new world — pd @ 17/150 (@pavspeaks) May 15, 2023

Take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions:

I can literally hear that in one of my fufaji's voice. 😂😂 — Nidhi Rai (@Nidhi__Rai) May 15, 2023

I still cannot believe Raghav Chadha and Jonas brothers have become relatives... weirdest crossover ever !! — ओजस (@Dilliwalanerd) May 13, 2023

Future relatives Sophie Turner and Raghav Chaddha have one thing in common.



She was in Game of Thrones. His work is Game of Thrones — Ashmit Budhiraja (@budhirajaaaa) May 15, 2023

Nick saving Raghav's phone number as Saadhu saab — Berozgaar Aalampanah (@Revant1720) May 14, 2023

Nick will be doing SM campaigns for Raghav soon 😌😏 India ke asli Jeejaji Nickwa 🤌 — Before Sunrise 🌅🌄 (@Krishnanvihere) May 14, 2023

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Shri Nick Jonas 🙏🏻😂 — ओजस (@Dilliwalanerd) May 14, 2023

Watch: Patanjali using non-veg item in its Divya Dant Manjan? Legal notice served; know all about row over cuttlefish bone in dental care product

Watch: IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Key players to watch today, match timings, and more

Watch: India’s automobile sector: Insights On Growth, CV & PV Sales, Hero Vs Honda, Maruti, Hyundai Vs Tata Motors, M&M & more