Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas are ‘saadu bhai’ now; netizens create meme fest on Twitter

On May 13, Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the National Capital city. The ceremony was attended by only close friends and family of the soon-to-be bride and groom.
Global icon and Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra also attended the ceremony; she chose a fusion ruffled saree for the occasion.
Also WATCH: JioCinema’s premium plan: IPL 2023, Vikram Vedha still free; Pay to watch HBO shows Succession, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones
Fans of the actor were delighted by the news and poured in congratulatory messages for the couple on social media, but what grabbed everyone’s attention was when one fan on Twitter suddenly realised that now Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas will be relatives and Raghav will now be Nick Jonas’ ‘saadu bhai.’
The user wrote, “Raghav Chadha is now the Saadu bhaai of Nick Jonas. Both will bitch about the arrangement at any family wedding at the Chopra’s.”
Posted on May 14, this post, by far, has generated 78.8k views on Twitter.
Soon after the user posted this comment online, Twitter was flooded with hilarious reactions and memes on the subject. One user wrote, “when nick jonas and raghav chadha can be brother-in-laws, anything is possible - brave new world.”
Take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions:
Watch: Patanjali using non-veg item in its Divya Dant Manjan? Legal notice served; know all about row over cuttlefish bone in dental care product
Watch: IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Key players to watch today, match timings, and more
Watch: India’s automobile sector: Insights On Growth, CV & PV Sales, Hero Vs Honda, Maruti, Hyundai Vs Tata Motors, M&M & more
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today