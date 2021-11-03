Rahul Dravid appointed as the head coach of Indian cricket team

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Wednesday. The former cricketer will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik and Mr RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously appointed Mr Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men)," a release from the BCCI said.

The BCCI had invited applications for the position on October 26 to appoint Ravi Shastri's successor, whose term gets over after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

BCCI also congratulated Shastri, bowling coach B Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and batting coach Vikram Rathour for a successful tenure. Under Shastri, the Indian team climbed to the top position in the Test format and made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England.

Welcoming Dravid's appointment, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, "Rahul's effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights."

Dravid said there are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and he is looking forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve the team's potential.

