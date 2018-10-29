Rahul Gandhi mixes up Manipur and Mizoram; BJP says his 'ignorance' is problematic

In the constant back and forth between BJP and Congress, even the smallest gaffe can prove to be a misstep. So, when one makes a faux pas as getting the name of the states wrong, it is a mistake the other party won't let slide easily. That's exactly what happened with Rahul Gandhi who mistook Mizoram for Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi recently shared an article on Sainik Schools in Mizoram that opened its gates to girl students, fifty years after its inception. Gandhi, who wanted to point out that the girl child is no less than a boy child wrote "Sainik School in Manipur" in his post.

"Given the chance, there is nothing a girl cannot do. These girls at the Sainik School in Manipur are proof of this. My best wishes to these brave, inspiring children. You are the future of India. You make us all proud," he said on his Facebook page.

BJP did not let this faux pas go and BJP IT cell head, Amit Malviya, took the lead in deriding the Congress President. "Rahul Gandhi shares an article on Mizoram and writes Manipur. It is this ignorance about the Northeast that is so problematic!" he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi shares an article on Mizoram and writes Manipur. It is this ignorance about the Northeast that is so problematic! pic.twitter.com/ydq0vwfcse - Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 29, 2018

The post was promptly taken off and replaced by the correct version but not before Malviya got the better of Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi is no stranger to gaffes and ridicules. He is frequently mocked for getting his facts wrong and for plain slip of tongue. On the other hand, the Prime Minister is also known for getting facts and history wrong frequently - something the Congress does not let go easily either.

In the run up to the 2019 elections it will be interesting to see how this war of the words will pan out between the two parties.