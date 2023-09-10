Rainfall alert! More rain expected in Delhi today; IMD issues alert for these states

Several parts of Delhi, including Safdarjung, airport, Rajghat, Vasant Kunj, Munirka, Narela and Pragati Maidan area, which is hosting the 18th G20 Summit, witnessed light rain on Saturday (September 9) night, which continued till Sunday (September 10) early morning.

Further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted more light to moderate intensity rainfall with thunderstorms over the national capital and adjoining areas.

As per the weather department, the adjoining areas include Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh.

IMD shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorm moderate intensity rain over few places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh)."

10/09/2023: 06:05 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain with Thunderstorm and heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) September 10, 2023

Meanwhile, sharing a weather update about the other parts of the country, the weather department said on Sunday, “Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Uttar Pradesh on 10th; Uttarakhand on 13th September.”

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10th -12th and over Odisha on 12th & 13th September,” added IMD in its latest bulletin.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 09th & 10th and over Kerala & Mahe on 10th -11th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 10th & 12th & 13th and over Telangana on 12th & 13th September,” added the weather department.

Sharing weather predictions on Central India, the weather agency said, “Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh on 10th& 11th September.”

IMD further said, “Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 10th-12th and over Arunachal Pradesh on 10th & 11th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 12th September.”