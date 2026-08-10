Rajasthan farmer’s buried fortune turns into a heap of torn notes, ₹5 lakh destroyed by termites

Worried that the cash might be stolen or spent unnecessarily, Mangilal reportedly placed the ₹500 notes inside a polythene bag. He then dug a pit in his field and buried the money. However, the farmer later forgot the exact location of the spot.

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Family searched the 10-bigha field

When Mangilal eventually needed the money, he searched his nearly 10-bigha agricultural property but could not find it. He later informed his wife and sons about the buried cash.

Although the family initially found his claim difficult to believe, they joined him in searching the field. They reportedly dug up several parts of the land, but the money remained missing for almost a year.

The report attributed Mangilal’s inability to remember the location partly to his drinking habit and forgetfulness.

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Termites severely damaged notes

After rainfall, the family began preparing the field for sowing. During the work, the polythene bag reportedly surfaced from the soil one night but went unnoticed because of the darkness.

The next morning, Mangilal’s wife and son spotted the bag while repairing the field’s fencing. When they opened it, they found that termites had severely damaged the currency. Large portions of the Rs 500 notes had reportedly been eaten away and reduced to torn pieces after spending nearly a year underground.

Banks reportedly refused damaged cash

The family collected the remaining pieces and approached the State Bank of India branch in Pachpadra, hoping to recover some value. However, the branch reportedly refused to accept the badly damaged notes.

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They later visited SBI’s main branch in Balotra but were reportedly turned away there as well. The farmer’s Rs 5 lakh savings ultimately became unusable after spending nearly a year buried underground.

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