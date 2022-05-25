Ahmedabad man finds dead lizard in McDonald's soft drink; outlet sealed 

A man in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad found a dead lizard in his McDonald's soft drink. The man, Bhargav Joshi, had gone to the outlet with his friend to have a meal.

The men were drinking Coke at McDonald’s when they spotted a lizard in one of their drinks. Soon after this discovery, Joshi shared a video on Twitter. Joshi tagged McDonald’s Twitter handle and shared the now viral video and wrote, “Here is video of this incident [that happened] with me…”

Here is video of this incidents happens with me...@McDonalds pic.twitter.com/UiUsaqjVn0 — Bhargav joshi (@Bhargav21001250) May 21, 2022

The customer said that the manager did not pay attention to their complaint and that the money paid will be refunded. Netizens were furious after this video went viral. A user wrote in Gujarati, “Most of the people settle by getting a refund, the complaint does not go to the administration. The lizard comes only when there are many small organisms. Think about it...”

This is so disgusting! Lately, i have seen so many food safety and hygiene issues happening.. It feels like the staff are becoming negligent and somewhere i feel being overburdened is the reason... Still it is no excuse that food safety and hygiene be taken for granted! — drashti shah (@Shah_Drash) May 23, 2022 Bravo Bhargav and your friends 👌 — JILESH (@jilesh22) May 22, 2022 Jab CCTV check karega tab pata chalega ki kaha se aaya hai. — Umesh Gupta (@UmeshGu06576929) May 21, 2022

Soon after this video went viral on social media, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) checked the place and sealed the outlet. They took a sample of the cold drink and sent it for further testing to the National Health Laboratory.

After the incident, McDonald’s issued a statement and said that quality, service, cleanliness and value are the focal points of their business. The statement accessed by India Today read, “At McDonald’s, we are committed to ensuring the safety and hygiene of all our customers. Quality, Service, Cleanliness and Value are at the core of our business operations. Furthermore, as part of our Golden Guarantee programme, we have implemented 42 strict safety and hygiene protocols across all our McDonald’s restaurants.”

The hygiene protocols for restaurants include strict processes for regular kitchen and restaurant cleaning and sanitisation, as per this statement. The statement further read, “We are looking into this incident that is alleged to have taken place at the Ahmedabad outlet. While we have checked repeatedly and found nothing wrong, we are cooperating with the authorities, being a good corporate citizen.”

