Rajinikanth’s Jailer mania: Chennai, Bengaluru offices declare holiday on release day on August 10

Rajinikanth’s Jailer release: Jailer, which is Rajinikanth's first film in two years, is all set to hit theatres on August 10. Many offices in Chennai and Bengaluru have announced holidays for employees on August 10 so that Rajinikanth’s fans can enjoy them to the fullest. Not only that, but some companies have also handed free tickets to their employees.

Two companies in Tamil Nadu, Uno Aqua Care and Salem Survey Group, were the first ones to declare August 10 as an official holiday. Uno Aqua Care has decided to keep all its branches in Chennai, Bangalore, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Mattuthavani, Arapalayam, and Alagappan Nagar closed.

In a notice to its employees, Madurai-based Uno Aqua Care said it declared a holiday on August 10 'to avoid piled up leave requests to the HR department'.

“On account of the release of superstar Rajini’s movie – Jailer, we have decided to declare a holiday on 10 August 2023. In efforts to avoid piled-up leave requests to the HR department. We also take the privilege of going the extra mile to support and antipiracy by providing free tickets to the former to UNO Aqua employees," the company circular stated.

On the other hand, Salem Survey Group, a land surveying group with more than 2000 employees, said that a holiday has been declared for all its employees working in Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Goa, Mumbai, and Odisha branches on August 10. Besides, it will also give free movie tickets to its employees.

Jailer, produced by Sun Pictures of media baron Kalanithi Maran, features Rajinikanth as a retired police officer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie also features some of the big names of South Indian cinema like Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in significant roles.

In an earlier teaser, which was released on August 3, Rajinikanth's character 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian was introduced, portrayed in two distinct personas. The superstar assumes the role of a police officer's father within the movie's storyline. The preview also illustrated the depiction of an ordinary man battling antagonists using both swords and firearms.

Jailer has sold a total of more than 612,000 tickets as of Monday on the online ticket booking app BookMyShow. The film sold around 85.53 k tickets on Saturday, 233.15 k tickets on Sunday, and around 293.33 k tickets on Monday on the platform alone, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

