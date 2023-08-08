‘Jailer’ advance booking update: Rajinikanth film sells over 612,000 tickets on BookMyShow; grosses $664,000 in US  

‘Jailer’ advance booking: Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer has generated quite the buzz ever since its trailer released earlier this month. The film has sold a total of more than 612,000 tickets as of Monday on the online ticket booking app BookMyShow. The film sold around 85.53 k tickets on Saturday, 233.15 k tickets on Sunday, and around 293.33 k tickets on Monday on the platform alone, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Superstar #Rajinikanth's #Jailer Online Ticket Selling Count from Book My Show portal alone



5th August - 85.53 K

6th August - 233.15 K

7th August - 293.33 k



Total - 612 K+ tickets SOLD



||#JailerFromAug10|| pic.twitter.com/xSfpm51gUQ — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 8, 2023

The upcoming Thalaivar film has also emerged as director Nelson Dilipkumar’s highest premier grosser in the US. Jailer sold tickets worth around $664,000 in premiere advance sales as of Monday, much higher than the director’s last venture Beast. Beast, which featured Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, had generated ticket sales worth around $658,000.

The film is also among the top most anticipated films in the Singapore market after Christopher Nolan-directorial Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Jailer is also among the top five most anticipated Tamil movies in the North American market.

Tickets worth around $828,000 or Rs 6.86 crore of the upcoming Rajinikanth movie have been sold so far in the market. With this, Jailer has joined the likes of Rajinikanth’s Kabali ($1.92 million or Rs 15.89 crore), Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan ($1.03 million or Rs 8.52 crore), Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 ($982,000 or Rs 8.12 crore), and Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 ($737,000 or Rs 6.09 crore).

Besides this, tickets have been priced between Rs 800 to Rs 1,400 for shows that start as early as 6 am on August 10 in Bengaluru. Jailer has been allotted the highest number of shows in Bengaluru for August 10, as per film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

Jailer focuses on Muthuvel Pandian, a strict yet empathetic jailer who learns a gang is trying to rescue their leader from the prison. Pandian then sets out to stop the gang members from accomplishing their mission. The film features Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannah Bhatia in significant roles.

The film will release in theatres worldwide on August 10, a day before Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2, and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar.

Also Read: 'Jailer' advance booking: Rajinikanth film crosses $500,000, beats Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu in US

Also Read: ‘OMG 2’ vs ‘Gadar 2’ advance booking: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film sells 45,000 tickets; leaves Akshay Kumar movie behind

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s Jailer mania: Chennai, Bengaluru offices declare holiday on release day on August 10

Also Read: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office collection day 12: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide; all set to cross RRR’s UK collections

Also Read: ‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer’ box office collection day 19: Cillian Murphy film crosses $500 mn worldwide