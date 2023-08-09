Don 3 release: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don; watch teaser

On Wednesday, filmmaker, producer and actor Farhan Akhtar revealed Don's new face in the upcoming instalment of the blockbuster Don movie series. Ranveer Singh is all set to replace Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don in the forthcoming Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar shared the teaser of the film starring Ranveer Singh on Twitter and wrote, “A New Era Begins #Don3 @RanveerOfficial #JasonWest @javedakhtarjadu @ritesh_sid @ShankarEhsanLoy @PushkarGayatri @j10kassim @roo_cha @vishalrr @excelmovies @rupinsuchak @chouhanmanoj82.”

At the start of the teaser video, Ranveer Singh is shown seated in a high-rise building with his back facing the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera. In the video, Singh can be seen wearing a leather jacket and boots.

ALSO READ: The Evolution of Don: From Amitabh Bachchan to SRK to Ranveer Singh

After Akhtar posted the teaser, fans couldn’t contain their excitement and bombarded the post with several comments. One user wrote, “Ranveer Singh is the perfect choice to play Don in Don 3! He has the charisma, the swagger, and the acting chops to take the legacy of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan forward. I can't wait to see him bring the iconic character to life in a new and exciting way. #Don3 #RanveerSingh.”

Ranveer Singh is the perfect choice to play Don in Don 3! He has the charisma, the swagger, and the acting chops to take the legacy of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan forward. I can't wait to see him bring the iconic character to life in a new and exciting way. #Don3… — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 9, 2023

On Tuesday, Akhtar hinted towards this announcement of this new era of Don and wrote, “It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead. While the first film continues to hold its charm, Excel Entertainment is delighted to announce the directorial homecoming of Farhan Akhtar's Don. With a legacy firmly established through his iconic two-film action franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, the director is set to redefine the boundaries of storytelling once again in Don 3.”

“The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space,” he added.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles, Don was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

It was released in 2006, and the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival awarded it with Best Asian Film. Later, Don 2 was released in 2011, which also got a great response from the audience.

Also Watch: Mahesh Babu's birthday: Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara Ghattamaneni wish Guntur Karaam actor; Telugu superstar's rumoured film SSMB29 by SS Rajamouli

Also Watch: The Evolution of Don: From Amitabh Bachchan to SRK to Ranveer Singh