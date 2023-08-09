‘Jailer’ advance booking: Rajinikanth film hits Rs 6.64 crore in premiere ticket sales in USA, leaves ‘Gadar 2’, ‘OMG 2’ way behind 

‘Jailer’ advance booking update: Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer has generated quite the buzz ahead of its release as the film garnered $802,628 or Rs 6.64 crore from the USA market in terms of gross advance booking ticket sales. The much-anticipated Thalaivar film is also director Nelson Dilipkumar’s highest-premiere grosser in the US. His previous venture Beast generated ticket sales worth around $658,000 in the USA.

The Rajinikanth film also minted around Rs 3.46 crore and around Rs 4.70 crore from advance bookings in Chennai and Bengaluru itself. The film is likely to have generated a total of Rs 12.83 crore from all over India just in its advance bookings, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

According to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the Rajinikanth-starrer is likely to rake in all-time high opening numbers for any Tamil movie in 2023 across domestic and international markets, a record currently held by Thala Ajith’s Thunivu, Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Varisu, and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 or PS2.

Jailer is expected to open at around Rs 45 crore in terms of gross India box office collections and Rs 38 crore in terms of net box office collections, as per Sacnilk.

With these numbers, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal’s upcoming film Jailer has left Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 way behind in terms of advance bookings. The Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 sold around 250,000 tickets in India for its opening day, of which 1,05,300 tickets were sold across three national multiplex chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Around 45,200 tickets in PVR, nearly 36,100 tickets in Inox and around 24,000 tickets in Cinepolis were sold for the opening day.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s satirical comedy OMG 2, on the other hand, managed to sell 36,302 tickets across the country. Gadar 2 could see an opening day collection of around Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore on its opening day and around Rs 120 crore to Rs 130 crore on its opening weekend at the India box office. OMG 2, on the other hand, is likely to see a gross box office collection of around Rs 82 lakh.

Jailer, OMG 2, Gadar 2 release date

Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which also features superstar Mohanlal in a supporting role, will hit theatres across India and worldwide on August 10. OMG 2 and Gadar 2, on the other hand, will clash at the box office on August 11 alongwith Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar.

