In pursuit of happiness? Why this auto driver quit Apple

Bengaluru-based Rakesh B Pal once worked with tech giant Apple, but now drives an electric auto through the metropolis' streets. And no, this is not a tragic story.

His job at Apple gave him everything a young man wants - the brand-name employer, the salary, the kind of job title you want to say out loud, and watch people's eyes change. While his life on paper was what every youngster aspires to, it quietly took a lot from him.

Advertisement

Rakesh became a people pleaser and someone who unwittingly learnt to make himself smaller so others could feel bigger. While sharing his story on Instagram, Rakesh wrote, "Auto driver was a transformation people think it happened overnight. The whole thing happened over a period of 4 odd years. Everyone, including my closest family, is criticising me over my decisions. Meanwhile, I was fighting indecisiveness."

DON'T MISS | ‘At ₹1 crore, options drop fast’: Oracle layoffs trigger viral debate on high-paying jobs

Difficult experiences with his father and marital life led to severe distress. He sought treatment at NIMHANS and Victoria Hospital and relied on antidepressants for a long time. He recalls spending hours trapped in his thoughts and isolating himself at home.

Advertisement

Determined not to be a prisoner of medication, Rakesh researched psychology and understood the 'dark triad' traits: narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy. This knowledge marked the start of his self-improvement journey.

DON'T MISS | Tech layoffs 2026: 'Don't give even...,' says techie who survived 30,000 job cuts at Oracle

He lost 15 kilograms through intermittent fasting and revived his childhood interests by learning Muay Thai and Jiu-Jitsu. His dedication earned him a silver medal at the state-level championship, and he continues to pursue this path.

After leaving corporate life, Rakesh took on various jobs, including food delivery, bike taxi driving, and working as an assistant coach at a gym, where he also cleaned floors and toilets. He did not consider any work beneath him, as each role brought him closer to himself.

Advertisement

Over the past four years, Rakesh has been driving his electric auto on Bengaluru’s streets. Alongside, he attends dance classes and pursues painting as a hobby.