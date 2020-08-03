Raksha Bandhan 2020: Greetings, messages for sister, wishes for brother, WhatsApp and Facebook status

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: The auspicious festival of "Rakhi" or "Raksha Bandhan" will be celebrated today, on August 3. This festival celebrates a special bond between brother and sister.In this festival, a sister ties Rakhi (wrist band) on the wrist of her brother and pray for his well being. In return, the brother promises to protect her from any harm.On this joyous occasion, here's a list of Happy Raksha Bandhan quotes to share with your loved ones:

Raksha Bandhan messages for sister:

1.Dearest sister,

First of all a very "Happy Raksha Bandhan".

This Raksha Bandhan I promise

I will always hold your back,

Whenever you turn back,

You will find me always.

2.My little sister

I don't know how

Life will take a turn

But I promise you

The place you hold in my heart

No one ever will replace.

!!Happy Raksha Bandhan sis!!

3.Its a promise of your brother that no matter what, I will always support and love you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

4.Hey sister!! I may be younger you but strong enough to protect you from any evil. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

5. Your happiness is my world, my baby sister!! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan messages for brother:

1. You are the best gift that I received from my parents. Love you so much, brother! Happy Raksha Bandhan.

2. My dear brother, you are the reason for my smile. I thank the universe for choosing me your sister.

3.Happy Raksha Bandhan my brother!!! This Raksha Bandhan, I promise to you that I will never leave to tease you, but whenever you need me in difficult times, I will always be there by your side to protect & support you.

4. The one who is reading this message is very close to my heart and I love him the most. He is indeed you, my handsome brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Raksha Bandhan greetings:

1. In every phase of my life, you have always supported and loved me. This Raksha Bandhan, I promise to do the same for you and will always stand by your side no matter what. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

2. Thanks brother for extending your help and support to me in my bad times. Tons of love for Raksha Bandhan!

3.In every phase of my life, you have always supported and loved me. This Raksha Bandhan, I promise to do the same for you and will always stand by your side no matter what. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

4. A sister is the shadow of all the beautiful memories of childhood. Happy Raksha Bandhan sweetest sister!!!

5. Our bond of love is forever. No one can listen and understand me like you do dear sister. Thanks for being the most amazing friend and a dear sister. Thanks for caring about me like a mother and love me the most. I am very grateful to have you in my life.

Raksha Bandhan Facebook/ WhatsApp status: