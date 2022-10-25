Ram Setu vs Thank God Box Office Prediction: Ram Setu surpasses Thank God in advance ticket booking

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' is ready to compete with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' at the box office on October 25. Both films' producers have decided to release their films the day after Diwali. While there is equal buzz surrounding both films, 'Ram Setu' and 'Thank God' are very different in genre, cast, and plot.

By Thursday night, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu had taken a 35% lead in advances. Thank God sold 26,000 tickets, while Ram Setu sold 39,000 tickets in national chains.

It looks like Thank God will have to bank heavily on walk-ins and spot bookings, particularly in mass markets. Urban markets will be extremely difficult for the film, as Ram Setu leads by a wide margin.

'Ram Setu' cast includes Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushratt Bharuccha, while 'Thank God,' stars Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Abhishek Sharma has directed the film starring Akshay Kumar, while Indra Kumar has directed 'Thank God.'

Sidharth Malhotra is now preoccupied with the shooting of his upcoming movie, "Mission Majnu". The movie, which will be released in 2023, also features Rashmika Mandanna. Soon, Akshay Kumar will appear in the forthcoming drama-comedy movie "Selfiee" directed by Raj Mehta. Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty all play important roles in the film.

Additionally, Akshay Kumar will appear in 'Soorarai Pottru,' an authorised version of the same-titled movie starring South Indian icon Suriya. Radhika Madan also appears in the movie. Tiger Shroff and Akshay will both appear in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.