Ramayan re-telecast garners record viewership

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan retuned to DD National as part of the channel's broadcast line-up during the 21-day nation-wide lockdown. The re-telecast of the mythological show has garnered massive ratings.

According to the recently released data by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, Ramayan rerun has got the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. The rating could not be compared with shows before 2015 as BARC started its operations in 2015 only.

After the 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, DD National decided to air reruns of classic shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat. According to a statement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, there had been public demand to air reruns of these shows for many years.

Ramayan received 170 million viewership figures in four episodes over the last weekend in its new avatar, the BARC said on Thursday. BARC's Chief Executive Sunil Lulla said the numbers recorded by reruns of Ramayan were a bit surprising. He also said that this was a brilliant move by Prasar Bharti.

The inaugural episode of Ramayan on Saturday had an audience of 34 million which was equivalent to a rating of 3.4 per cent. The re-telecast of the same episode in the evening garnered a viewership of 45 million Indians. The rating in the evening broadcast had increased to 5.2 per cent.

Shashi Shekhar, CEO of Prasar Bharati wrote on Twitter, "Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 (source: @BARCIndia). This is a record of sorts for Doordarshan since BARC started TV Audience Measurement in 2015." He also urged all Indians to stay at home during the lockdown.

This is a record of sorts for Doordarshan since BARC started TV Audience Measurement in 2015 underscoring how India is watching DD even as India fights back #CORONA #StayHomeToStaySafe - Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 2, 2020

