'Rana Daggubati has actively invested in many startups': Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal after meeting 'Baahubali' actor at airport

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal, a new judge on Shark Tank India, shared that he recently encountered actor Rana Daggubati. Agarwal disclosed that the Baahubali star serves as an angel investor and has put money into multiple startups.

Agarwal's encounter with Daggubati at an airport led to a candid discussion about their shared interest in startups and technology. Agarwal expressed his admiration for Daggubati's investment savvy and even suggested that the actor could potentially join Shark Tank India as a Shark, given his extensive involvement in supporting and investing in startups.

On my way to catch a flight I bumped into @RanaDaggubati at the airport recently.



As we got conversing in Telugu he told me he ardently follows @SharkTankIndia. Not a lot of people know but he is an angel investor and has a wide interest in multiple domains in technology and… pic.twitter.com/OPde3PBW8m — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) February 5, 2024

"On my way to catch a flight, I bumped into Rana Daggubati at the airport recently," Agarwal wrote on X. "As we got conversing in Telugu he told me he ardently follows Shark Tank India. Not a lot of people know but he is an angel investor and has a wide interest in multiple domains in technology and actively has invested in many startups."

Daggubati's business interests are diverse and include early investments in VS Mani and Co, a coffee brand that gained recognition on Shark Tank India, and Pulp, a skincare startup. He has also invested in Gamezop, a game development studio. His interest in cutting-edge technology led him to co-found Iknoz with Abinav Varma, venturing into the Metaverse.

In 2018, he partnered with Anthill Ventures, focusing on Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning applications within media and entertainment.

Moreover, Daggubati's portfolio extends to sports and culture, with stakes in Hyderabad FC, a club in the Indian Super League, and Amar Chitra Katha, a renowned comic producer in India. His multifaceted investments reflect a strategic approach to business, leveraging his experience and insights to foster growth in various industries.

