Ranbir Kapoor still labelled as casanova and cheater? Here's what he told Nikhil Kamath

A teaser of Nikhil Kamath's podcast "WTF People," with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has been released in which the actor addressed several facets of his life--ranging from his relationship with his late father, the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, how he is still being considered as 'cheater' and his equation with baby 'Raha'.

In the episode, Ranbir said that he was labeled as a cheater for a large part of his life and it is becoming difficult to get away with that 'cheater' tag. For the unversed, Ranbir has had several relationships in the past before getting married to Alia Bhatt. He was reportedly involved with Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He got the ‘Casanova’ label after Deepika and Sonam Kapoor discussed his dating life on Koffee With Karan.

“I have dated two very successful actresses in the past, which became my identity...I got the tag of being a casanova and a cheater. I have lived with the label of being a cheater for a very large part of my life. I am still living with it,” he is seen saying in the episode.

He was also seen talking about his equation with his father, the late Rishi Kapoor. When asked about his childhood, Ranbir said, “My father was a short-tempered man, but a very good man. I never saw the colour of his eyes. I was always like this (bends down with his head low). I never said ‘no’.”

In the trailer, Ranbir shared that he has tried therapy but finds it difficult to open up and doesn’t cry easily. He mentioned, “It’s not that I’m against therapy, but I’m scared of opening myself up.”

Ranbir and Alia welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Ranbir is frequently seen with Raha in public or at the airport. In the episode, Ranbir talks about Raha, saying, “It feels like someone has taken your heart and put it in your hand. Raha sees Alia as part of herself and looks to me for fun and play.”

In the trailer, Ranbir shared that while he has tried therapy, he struggles with expressing himself and doesn’t cry easily. He mentioned, “It’s not that I’m against therapy, but I find it hard to open up, and I’m very scared of doing so.”

On the professional front, Ranbir’s latest film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, was a major box office hit. His next project is the much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.