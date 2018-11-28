Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to throw wedding reception in Mumbai today; here are the details

The euphoria around the wedding festivities of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is refusing to die down even after 13 days of their wedding. After two lavish wedding receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai, the actors will today throw another party for the extended family and friends in Mumbai.

The Bollywood's most sought-after couple has decided to organise this event at The Grand Hyatt. Their previous wedding party, organised by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani for family and friends, was also held at the same venue.

The invitation card issued by the couple says: "Please join us at a reception to celebrate the wedding of Deepika and Ranveer, Wednesday, 28th November, 2018, at 8 PM."

The grand event will see Bollywood celebrities thronging to the reception party. Ranveer's father Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani's friends, including extended family members, will attend the celebration, reported India Today.

Actor Anil Kapoor's family, who is related to the Bhavnanis from his mother's side, was expected to attend the event today. Anil Kapoor reportedly confirmed he would attend the couple's another reception on December 1. Earlier reports suggested the actor was upset for not being invited to the couple's wedding in Italy's Lake Como.

"I don't know where the news of me being upset with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for not calling me came from. I am going to their reception on the 1st December and I am looking forward," said Anil at IFFI.

The actors are expected to make heads turn with their unique designer outfits. During the wedding in Lake Como, Deepika wore a red and gold saree, while Ranveer wore a white kurta. In their Bengaluru reception, famous designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee had styled the actors with traditional outfits.

