Ranveer Singh to play ‘Dev’ in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra Part 2': Report

Ranveer Singh has reportedly agreed to play the role of Dev in the second part of the 2022 highest-grossing film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’.

Previously, some reports also suggested that Hrithik Roshan or Kannada actor Yash would be seen in the role, but nothing was confirmed; however, according to a News 18 report, Ranveer has confirmed to play the much-anticipated character in the film. At the end of the film, Dev was introduced as the antagonist by Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Shiva.

A source told the portal, “Ranveer Singh has been finalised to play the role of Dev. He has signed the dotted line. The scripting for the second part is still in progress and the film is expected to roll in 2025. Currently, Ayan is busy with War 2 and Ranveer will also begin shooting for Baiju Bawra this year. So, when Brahmastra 2 will go on floors is still unclear.”

“If all goes well, Ranveer will kick-start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra mid-2024. While it was decided that the shoot of Brahmastra 2 will begin in early 2025, it is now being said that Don 3 will go on floors at around the same time. In all likelihood, Ranveer will shoot for Don 3 first and then Brahmastra 2," the source added.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, two Bollywood off-screen couples, will collaborate on a movie for the first time. In ‘Brahmastra’, Deepika Padukone plays Amrita, the mother of Ranbir Kapoor.

About Brahmastra:

Brahmastra: Part One, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, introduced the Indian audience to a new Astraverse reality. The movie became one of the highest-grossing films of 2022 and included Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in essential roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo appearance in the film. Since the film's September 2022 release, fans have been wondering who would play Shiva's father, Dev, in the next part.

