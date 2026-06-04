'It broke my heart': Lalit Modi reaches out to young fan denied Kohli autograph, surprises him with...

What began as a heartbreaking viral moment for a young cricket fan has now turned into a memorable story, thanks to former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. The incident involved Yugveer Budhiraja, a young admirer of Virat Kohli, whose emotional reaction after failing to secure the cricketer’s autograph captured widespread attention on social media.

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During an IPL match earlier this season, Yugveer was seen repeatedly trying to approach Kohli with a bat to get his autograph, but security personnel prevented him from getting close. The disappointed youngster eventually broke down in tears, and the video quickly went viral among cricket fans.

Watch the viral video here

The clip also caught the attention of Lalit Modi. In a recent interaction, Modi said the video had a profound impact on him and motivated him to reach out to the boy personally. Modi said, "I saw a heartbreaking clip a few days ago where Virat Kohli was walking out of the hotel with a security detail, and there was a little kid out there who wanted his autograph signed with his bat, and the security pushed him aside, and it broke the kid's heart, and he threw the bat down, and that broke my heart."

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Determined to compensate for the young fan's disappointment, Modi tasked his team with locating Yugveer. After successfully finding him, the former IPL chief connected with the youngster through a video call and promised him a rare cricket souvenir, a bat from the inaugural IPL season signed by players from the tournament’s first edition, including Virat Kohli.

“I will send him a Season 1 bat signed by every player, which includes Virat Kohli’s signature as well,” Modi said

Yugveer later shared details of the interaction on social media, expressing excitement and gratitude over the unexpected gesture. The young fan described the call as one of the most memorable moments of his life and said he was eagerly awaiting the signed bat.

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Lalit Modi video-called Yugveer

According to Modi, the signed bat will be personally delivered to the boy in Delhi. The gesture has drawn praise from cricket enthusiasts online, many of whom hailed it as a touching example of how influential figures in the sport can create lasting memories for fans.

A user commented, "That’s such a heartwarming gesture by you, Mr. @lalitkmodi. You really are special and have won so many hearts once again. So happy for you, @yugveerbudhirajaa. Stay positive always"

Another user commented, "Excellent. Mr Modi stuck to his promise. Look how happy this kid is. God bless!!"