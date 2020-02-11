Ratan Tata gathers 1 million followers on Instagram; calls it an exciting journey

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, has achieved another milestone on Instagram. He recently gathered 1 million followers on the picture-sharing platform. Ratan Tata shared the milestone with a picture of him sitting on the floor.

Ratan Tata can be seen sitting cross-legged with a smile on his face. "I've just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it. I do believe that the quality of connections you make in this age of the internet is far greater than any number. Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues," he said in the caption.

Tata had joined Instagram in October last year. His first post had gone viral and broken the internet. Ratan Tata often puts up pictures of dogs and posts throwback images of his younger self. One such picture recently floored his followers, with users gushing over him and comparing him with Hollywood stars.

His latest post has also gone viral with more than 300K likes till the time this article was published.

Users took to compliment Tata for his humility. "Most humble man I know. God bless you and be on your side always!" said a user, while another said, "Humility at its best!" Many even called him inspirational and a legend. One user said, "You are one of the most charismatic guy in the country," while another added, "We are grateful that you joined Instagram".

