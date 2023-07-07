Ravindra Jadeja's birthday wish for MS Dhoni goes viral

On the occasion of Mahindra Singh Dhoni’s 42nd birthday ,Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja wished his colleague and former India captain through a Twitter post today. The heartwarming caption and the picture of Dhoni hugging him after the IPL final was enough to get every cricket fan in their feels.

The caption of the Tweet read: “My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai.(sic) see u soon in yellow(sic) #respect”

Jadeja’s congratulatory post has gone viral on social media. It has gained numerous views and likes at the time of writing this article.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

One user commenting about the loyalty between the players wrote: “The way he shaped all these players careers is crazy stuff aside from his captaincy you can see how loyal each and everyone of them are.”

There has been speculation that this year’s IPL was the last time MS Dhoni will play as a CSK member but after seeing Jadeja’s “see u soon in yellow” a new hope has emerged in the hearts of the fans of the cricketer and the team that they might get to see him play for another season in the IPL tournament.

Many users were seen quoting the line “see you soon in yellow” in the comments and quotes.

Jadeja's international career commenced in 2009, when he entered the cricketing stage under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Presently, he has evolved into Team India's trusted performer, frequently entrusted with the responsibility of resolving critical situations.

In the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman, MS Dhoni, played a crucial role in guiding the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a fifth title, matching the record set by the Mumbai Indians. The final, held in Ahmedabad, witnessed CSK emerging victorious over the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans, leading to nationwide celebrations. While Dhoni undoubtedly contributed significantly to CSK's triumphant campaign, the seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a pivotal role with his valuable performances in both batting and bowling departments, ultimately helping CSK equal Mumbai Indians' impressive IPL title .

Dhoni, who turned 42 on Friday, is the only Indian captain to have won all the ICC major trophies, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.