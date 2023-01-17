'Ready for the challenges ahead': Rishabh Pant informs his supporters that his surgery was a success

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who met with a horrific accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30, has tweeted for the first time after the incident. The cricketer on Monday informed his supporters that his surgery was a success and that he is ready for the challenges ahead.

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support," Pant tweeted.

Pant also thanked his fans, doctors and physiotherapists for their encouragement through the testing times. "From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed," he added.

He also thanked Rajat and Nishu, the first two people who came to his rescue. Rajat and Nishu had dragged Pant out of the car after the incident.

"I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted," Pant said.

Pant met with a road accident on December 30 while he was driving from Delhi to Roorkee. His Mercedes car rammed into the divider post which it burnt down completely. Photos on the internet suggested that Pant was seriously hurt, which was later confirmed by the BCCI.

The batter had his initial treatment in Dehradun's Max Hospital after which he was flown to Mumbai for additional treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Earlier, reports had suggested that Pant is likely to be out of action for at least 18 months.

According to a News18 report, the nature of Pant's injuries sustained in the December 2022 car accident requires extensive recovery time and may keep the stumper off the field for an extended period.

This will almost certainly rule him out of this year's IPL, the 50-over World Cup, the entire World Test Championship cycle, potentially including a WTC Final, half of next year's World Test Championship cycle, IPL 2024, and the T20 World Cup in June of next year.

