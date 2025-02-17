'Ready to work for free': Bengaluru techie makes desperate job appeal on Reddit

A Bengaluru-based techie recently made a desperate job appeal in a Reddit post. In his post, he mentioned that he graduated in 2023 but hasn't been able to get a full-time job for over 2 years now. "Burn my resume but please help. Desperate and ready to work for free remotely - '23 grad looking for a job ASAP," the user wrote on Reddit.

In his resume, he gave information about his background and skills. "I am a driven software engineer with a B.E. in Information Science and Engineering proficient in Python and Java. Passionate about creating user-friendly applications and solving challenges with innovative solutions," the user's resume read.

He also said that he is open to an entry-level role to bring fresh ideas and drive impactful software development. The user said that he not only specialises in Java and Python but also in DevOps, Cloud Computing, and Machine Learning.

While sharing his resume, the techie mentioned that he has worked as an intern in 2 companies, both of which lasted around a month each.

"I’ve done internships as a Product Engineer Intern and a Technical Intern, where I worked on web crawlers, API testing, and ML systems. I’ve also published a research paper at IEEE and built projects in deep learning and Android development," the user said.

While some Redditors helped him by giving him leads, others offered advice and asked him to rework his CV. Some users even mentioned that there are very few companies that are offering work from home now.

"Only a handful of companies are offering WFH now. Many of the companies are pushing for WFO, so it's highly unlikely that you'll get WFH roles now. Expand your search for hybrid models of working," a user wrote.

"I can completely relate to your situation. I graduated in 2023 as well and have been actively looking for opportunities after I got affected by the layoffs at my previous organisation. Wishing you the best in your job search. Let's stay connected," another user commented.

"Same here, got laid off on may 2024 and still on job hunt, I just need a career start," a third user wrote.

"No worries. Today's job market is a bit tough. But the kind of confidence you have on your technical skills mentioned, I am sure you will get a paid internship or a fresher role. Hang in there!" yet another user commented.