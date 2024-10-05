Real life 'Stree'! Men of this Indian village dress like women, perform garba in Navratri due to 200-year-old curse

As the Navratri celebrations kick off across the nation on Thursday, October 3, a remarkable tradition in the heart of Ahmedabad's old city has captivated mass attention. In Sadu Mata Ni Pol, a 200-year-old ritual unfolds each year on the eighth night of Navratri, where men from the Barot community wear sarees and perform Garba to honour an ancient curse.

According to local lore, the custom originated over 200 years ago when a woman named Saduben sought protection from the men of the Barot community against a Mughal nobleman who demanded her as a concubine. Tragically, the men failed to defend her, resulting in the loss of her child. In her grief, Saduben cursed the men, proclaiming that their descendants would suffer as cowards before committing 'sati.'

On the night of Ashtami, Sadu Mata Ni Pol, home to over 1000 residents, transforms into a vibrant hub of activity. The narrow lanes and traditional homes create a picturesque backdrop as crowds gather to witness men twirling gracefully in sarees to the rhythmic beats of Sheri Garba, a folk dance steeped in cultural significance.

A temple was constructed to appease Sadu Mata's spirit and lift the curse. Each year, men from the community come together to don sarees and perform Garba as an act of penance. This enduring custom attracts visitors from across the city, eager to experience this powerful expression of tradition and devotion, according to IANS.

While contemporary interpretations may view men dressing as women as challenging gender norms, for the Barot community, it is a profound gesture of humility and respect. The ritual serves not only to atone for past sins but also to honour the blessings bestowed by Sadu Mata.

However, the tradition extends beyond merely appeasing the curse. For many, it is about honouring the goddess who was believed to have protected and blessed their families for centuries. The pol becomes a site of devotion, with men of all ages paying homage to Sadu Mata, adorned in vibrant sarees as an act of faith.

(With inputs from agencies)