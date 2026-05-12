Red tiles, open courtyards, European art: Take a look at Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s 17,000 sq ft Spanish Villa in Bengaluru 

On the quiet outskirts of Bengaluru stands Glenmore, a Spanish-style villa that serves as the private residence of biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Removed from the city’s corporate core, the home functions as a private sanctuary shaped by landscape, design and a scientific journey that began in the same city decades ago.

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Surrounded by greenery and open space, the villa sits in an environment that feels far removed from urban density, offering a slower and more private rhythm of life.

Spanish hacienda design

Glenmore is built in the style of a Mediterranean Spanish villa, an architectural form rarely seen in Bengaluru but adapted here for the local climate. The estate spans approximately 17,000 square feet and stands on land that was once a palm plantation, a feature that still defines its green surroundings.

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The house includes red-tiled roofs, a central courtyard and wide verandahs, all hallmarks of Spanish hacienda architecture. These elements are not only aesthetic but also practical, designed to create shaded and ventilated living spaces suited to South India’s heat and humidity.

Designed by architect Sandeep Khosla of Khosla Associates, the villa follows a clear architectural principle centred on openness, natural light and airflow.

A home designed around light and movement

The structure avoids enclosed, rigid layouts. Instead, it is built around courtyards, verandahs and open corridors that connect seamlessly, allowing indoor and outdoor spaces to flow into one another.

(Picture credit:@kiranshaw)

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Earthy tones, terracotta finishes and natural materials define the building. Large openings bring in daylight and ensure continuous air circulation, giving the home a sense of calm and balance.

The design reflects a wider architectural approach that prioritises climate responsiveness over visual excess.

Interiors shaped by personal history

Inside, Glenmore is marked by simplicity rather than display. Cream-coloured walls and minimal finishes form a quiet backdrop for curated artworks and personal objects.

(Picture credit:@kiranshaw)

The villa reportedly houses a collection of Indian artworks alongside Scottish and European pieces, reflecting Dr. Mazumdar-Shaw’s international influences and her life with her late Scottish husband, John Shaw. The result is a space that feels understated and cosmopolitan, shaped by travel, relationships and cultural layering.

Rather than opulence, the interiors focus on openness, warmth and restraint.

From a garage startup to a global biotech company

Before Glenmore became her residence, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s professional journey began modestly. In 1978, she founded Biocon Ltd from a rented garage in Bengaluru with an initial investment of ₹10,000.

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At the time, biotechnology was still an emerging field in India. The company began with industrial enzymes used in brewing and food processing, and early growth was shaped by challenges around funding, recruitment and industry scepticism.

Despite these hurdles, Biocon became the first Indian company to export enzymes to the United States and Europe, marking an early international breakthrough.

Building a leading biotech enterprise

Over the years, Biocon expanded from enzymes into biopharmaceuticals, with a focus on diabetes, cancer and autoimmune diseases.

A key milestone came in 2004, when Biocon became the first Indian biotechnology company to launch an IPO. On its listing, the company crossed a billion-dollar valuation, signalling its emergence on the global stage.

Today, Mazumdar-Shaw is widely regarded as one of India’s most prominent self-made entrepreneurs, with an estimated net worth of over ₹39,316 cr in 2025–2026, driven largely by her holdings in Biocon and Biocon Biologics.

Beyond business: healthcare and philanthropy

Outside her corporate role, Mazumdar-Shaw is closely associated with healthcare access and philanthropy. Through the Biocon Foundation, she has supported rural healthcare initiatives, cancer treatment programmes and affordable medical care.

She also co-founded the Mazumdar-Shaw Medical Center in Bengaluru with cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty, aimed at expanding access to specialised treatment at lower cost. Her philanthropic work extends into education and public health, and she is a signatory of The Giving Pledge.