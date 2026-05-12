A private salon, towering arches and 5 floors: Inside Kumar Vishwas’ lavish Noida home 

To many Indians, Kumar Vishwas is best known for commanding packed auditoriums with patriotic poetry, sharp political commentary and popular kavi sammelans. Away from public life, however, the poet spends time in a sprawling Noida residence that reflects a quieter mix of luxury, art and personal taste.

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Vishwas recently opened the doors of his home during a tour with Curly Tales, offering viewers a look inside the five-storey property fitted with premium interiors, a private salon and a personal lift.

A home shaped by art and luxury

Located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the bungalow combines modern architecture with decorative elements and curated interiors.

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Large windows, marble flooring, soft lighting and carefully selected artwork give the home a polished but lived-in feel.

Several parts of the residence feature sculptures, paintings and statement décor pieces, reflecting the poet’s interest in art and aesthetics.

Chandeliers and expansive interiors

The house tour also showed a formal dining area with a large chandelier installation, floor-to-ceiling curtains and muted interiors. The overall design relies on neutral tones, open spaces and layered lighting rather than excessive ornamentation.

The property’s high ceilings and wide layouts add to the sense of scale throughout the home.

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A private salon inside the house

Among the more unusual features of the property is a personal salon built within the residence itself. The space is designed for grooming and wellness, allowing privacy and convenience without leaving home.

A lift connecting five floors

The bungalow includes a private lift connecting all five levels of the property. Such features, once limited to ultra-luxury homes, are now increasingly seen in large custom-built residences in the NCR region.

The exterior of the house features tall arches, balconies and landscaped sections, giving the property a distinctly grand appearance.

A glimpse into celebrity living in NCR

Luxury homes in Delhi-NCR have seen growing demand in recent years, particularly among public figures looking for privacy, space and customised interiors. Kumar Vishwas’ residence reflects that shift, combining modern comforts with personal expression.

For viewers, the house tour offered a rare look beyond the public image of the poet — into a home designed as much around comfort as identity.