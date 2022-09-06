Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 4G, Redmi A1 launched in India; check out prices, features

Redmi, the subsidiary company owned by the Chinese electronics company Xiaomi, has launched three new smartphones -- Redmi 11 Prime 5G, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and the Redmi A1 -- in the Indian market on Tuesday ahead of the festive season. These smartphones have been pegged as new trendsetters in the critical budget segment of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. The grand launch event of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and the Redmi A1 kicked off at 12 noon on Tuesday and was live streamed for the viewers via Xiaomi’s official Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram handles.

While the Redmi 11 Prime 5G has been touted as one of the cheapest and most affordable 5G phones available at present, the A1 model is expected to offer a clean, stock Android experience to those who want to spend less than Rs 10,000 to buy a smartphone.

Redmi 11 5G

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will support 5G connectivity on both SIMs. The phone runs the MediaTek 700 chipset, which is a 5 G-ready one. Redmi 11 Prime 5G will support Airtel, Jio's 5G network, and will also support also circles where VI is providing a 5G network once that rolls out, Muralikrishnan B, President at Xiaomi India, said during the launch event.

“With 5G beginning, we plan to bring more such technology to the masses. We have shipped 7.5 million 5G-ready smartphones in India to date," Murali said during the launch event.

Talking about the 5G bands and operators in India, Xiaomi CMO Anuj Sharma said that the low 5G bands might not give the fastest speed, but they will give greater coverage. The high bands will offer higher internet speeds, he pointed out at the launch event.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor based on the 7nm chipset design. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The phone supports a virtual RAM booster and comes with an integrated 5G power modem for better efficiency.

The phone has a textured back and comes in three colours: Meadow Green, Chrome Silver, and Thunder Black. Redmi 11 Prime 5G starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB +64GB version, while the 6GB RAM+128GB version will cost Rs 15,999.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G has a 6.58-inches full HD+ display, with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with a Widewine L1 support, which means it should support full HD content on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, YouTube, etc. The phone has a 50MP main camera at the back and a depth sensor along with this for Portrait mode. The selfie camera is 8MP. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 22.5W charger in the box. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack.



Redmi 11 4G

The phone has a diamond-cut texture at the back and the whole setup is different from the Redmi 11 Prime, but the display is very similar. It comes in purple, green, and black colour options. It is powered by the Mediatek Helio G99 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a battery of 5000 mAh and comes with a 22.5W charger. There are three cameras, and the main camera is 50MP.

Redmi 11 Prime (4G only version) will start at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB version, while the 6GB RAM option will cost Rs 14,999.

Redmi A1

The phone is for those who are new to smartphones and are looking for budget phones. The Redmi A1’s processor is the Mediatek Helio A22 chipset and it runs on Android 12. It has a 5000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ display, and the speaker is on the top. The phone is available in classic black, light green, and light blue colours. The Redmi A1 will cost Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM+32GB version.