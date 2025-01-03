‘Relax!’: Anupam Mittal shares hilarious New Year message amid Shark Tank India 4 buzz & debate on 70-hour workweek 

Anupam Mittal has a special message for his fans for the New Year amid all the speculations surrounding the Shark Tank India season 4.

The show’s judge and Shaadi.com founder recently wished his fans a Happy New Year, while also sharing a message for those ‘worried’ about 70-hour workweek.

In a post on X (previously Twitter), Mittal asked all those worried about the 70-hour workweek to ‘relax’. “All those worried about 70 hr work weeks, relax! AI gonna take our jobs so we will have all the time to chill in 2025 Happy New Year,” he wrote.

All those worried about 70 hr work weeks, relax! AI gonna take our jobs so we will have all the time to chill in 2025 😎 Happy New Year 🥳🤗 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 2, 2025

Reacting to Mittal’s post, a user wrote, “AI in 2025: You guys did the 70-hour work week, we’ll do the 70-minute work week.” Another commented, “That’s not really uplifting Anupam!”

The 70-hour workweek was proposed by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and has been in the centerstage of debate. Murthy has defended his position on the same saying “We have to work hard and work towards making India number one.” He also cited example of Chinese workers who are 3.5 times more productive than Indians and added, “If we continue to make excuses, we will remain wretched, filthy, and poor.”

Murthy’s 70-hour workweek proposal has received mixed response.

Recently, Gautam Adani said that one feels balance when they do things that they like doing, while adding life becomes simple when one accepts the fact they are mortal.

“Your work-life balance should not be imposed on me, and my work-life balance shouldn’t be imposed on you. Say, someone spends four hours with family and finds joy in it, or if someone else spends eight hours and enjoys it, that’s their balance. Notwithstanding that if you spend eight hours, biwi bhaag jayegi (wife will run away),” the industrialist jokingly observed.

Mittal had dismissed the obsession with long hours, calling it "a big lie being told to this generation." Reflecting on his early days working 16-hour shifts in the US, Mittal argued that success stems from effort and strategy, not time spent. For Mittal, young professionals should push themselves in the early years of their careers to build character and achieve extraordinary results.

Mittal’s co-host, Namita Thapar, who is also one of the judges on Shark Tank India explained that the reality for founders and employees is fundamentally different. “Founders like me have significant financial stakes and can afford to work around the clock, but employees cannot,” she said. She added that demanding non-stop work hours from employees can lead to severe physical and mental health consequences.

Murthy’s push for longer working hours has sparked debates since October last year when he first proposed the idea. While some supported the move, arguing it could boost productivity, many criticised it, stating that longer hours do not necessarily translate into higher output.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Shark Tank India season 4 was unveiled last month. The upcoming season of the show will see some regular, as well as some new faces in the judges’ panel. Kunal Bahl (Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital), and Viraj Bahl (Founder and Managing Director of Veeba) will be new judges in the latest season of the successful show.