Reliance's new video platform JioMeet looks too similar to Zoom! 'Copycat,' say Twitterati

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has officially launched JioMeet, a video-conferencing application. The app that can support up to 100 participants at once, will take on the likes of Zoom, Goole Meet among others.

However, soon after its launch netizens couldn't help but notice its similarity to competitor Zoom with many observing all familiar features of the app bundled in a free-of-cost package by Reliance.

It all began when Twitter user Shrinivas posted a thread comparing the user interfaces of both apps that appeared strikingly similar to each other.

JioMeet and Zoom - a thread. Screen 1 - Landing Page.

His Twitter thread soon went viral after which Srinivas went on to post screenshots of the landing page of JioMeet and Zoom singling out only minor dissimilarities comprising the shape of icons as well as the font.

Screen 3 - Start a Meeting.

Screen 4 - Join a meeting.

Screen 5 - Schedule Meeting

Screen 7 - My Profile

Screen 8 - Meeting Settings

Following this, Twitterati has been incessantly trolling the JioMeet.

With an uncanny resemblance to the Zoom app, many netizens even joked that JioMeet should just be named 'Jio Zoom'.

Although there are several video conferencing tools to choose from on Google Play Store and App Store, JioMeet is being seen as a viable option to upend Zoom.

Here are some funny tweets flooding social media:

Everyone complaining and making fun that JioMeet is a copy of Zoom Meanwhile Mukesh Ambani