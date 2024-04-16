Renowned tech entrepreneur Nitin Seth launches new book 'Mastering the Data Paradox'

Nitin Seth, co-founder and CEO of Incedo, unveiled his latest literary offering, "Mastering the Data Paradox," published by Penguin Random House India. The launch event witnessed the presence of distinguished figures from the industry, including Raman Roy, CP Gurnani, Pramath Sinha, Vikash Daga, and Muk Mehta.

With a career spanning over three decades, Seth has held pivotal roles in renowned organisations such as Flipkart, Fidelity International, and McKinsey. He is also celebrated for his previous bestseller, "Winning in the Digital Age," which received global recognition.

"Mastering the Data Paradox" is Seth's insightful exploration into the complexities and potentials of data in the digital age. Drawing from his rich professional experience, the book offers practical guidance for individuals and enterprises aiming to leverage data and AI effectively.

Seth delves into the intricate paradoxes surrounding data, highlighting its transformative capabilities alongside its formidable challenges. Through the book, he addresses crucial questions concerning the role of data-driven AI in driving innovation and creating value, while offering strategies to navigate the complexities of data management.

Commenting on the significance of the book, Seth remarked, "We are witnessing an era where data and AI are reshaping our world. 'Mastering the Data Paradox' serves as a roadmap for unlocking the transformative potential of data and AI."

Industry stalwarts have praised Seth's work, recognising its relevance and timeliness in the current technological landscape. Mukesh Mehta, EVP and Chief Information Officer of AssetMark, hailed the book as a vital resource for organisations seeking to harness the power of data effectively.

Since its release, "Mastering the Data Paradox" has garnered widespread acclaim, achieving the status of a "National Bestseller" within a week. Topping charts on Amazon and receiving accolades from prominent industry leaders, the book has resonated strongly with readers. The book is now available for purchase online and at major bookstores, offering valuable insights for navigating the evolving realm of data and AI.