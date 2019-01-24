Republic Day: Check Delhi Metro, road, bus routes that are shut on January 26

On 26 January, the services of Delhi Metro will be curtailed at a few metro stations along with the parking spaces due to security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations, as per instructions of the Delhi Police. Delhi Metro's Yellow line (HUDA City Centre- Samaypur Badli) and Violet line's (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh) schedules will be partially modified on Saturday, January 26. India will celebrate 69th Republic day, this year. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa will be the Chief Guest.

Here's everything you need to know about the Delhi Metro schedule for January 26:

Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain closed from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm. Entry and exit of Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metrio stations will remain closed from 8:45 am to 12:00 pm. Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Huda City Centre (yellow) line and Kashmere Gate (violet) line. Violet line metro stations- ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid will remain open throughout the day. However, certain entry and exit gates at these stations will remain closed from start of revenue services till 12:00 pm. ITO (Gate no 3, 4 and 7), Delhi Gate (Gate no 1, 4 and 5), Lal Quila (Gate no 4) and Jama Masjid (Gate no 3 and 4) to remain closed till 12 noon on Saturday.

Besides, metro route, the Delhi Traffic Police has also notified about the movement of traffic on certain roads leading to the route of Republic Day Parade:

Notraffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6:00 pm on 25 January till the parade is over. No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11:00 pm on Friday 25 January at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till Parade is over. C-Hexagon to India Gate will be closed for vehicles from 2:00 am on Saturday, January 26 till Parade crosses Tilak Marg. From 10:00 am January 26, no vehicles will be allowed on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subash Marg on both directions. Cross Traffic may be allowed, depending upon the movement of the parade.

People commuting by these routes are suggested to avoid the travel from 0200 hours to 1230 hours.

Suggested Routes by Delhi Traffic Police:

Road users are advised to take the following routes:

North-South Corridor

Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat-Ring Road

From Madarsa-Lodhi Road 'T' point-Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg.

East -West Corridor

Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Raod-Kaml Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road/ Vande Mamataram Marg

Ring Road-ISBT- Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road-Azad Pur-Ring Road

Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road-Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road-Teen Murti Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Sahnkar Road-Vande Mataram Marg.

For New Delhi Railway Station

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Panchkula Road-Outer Circle CP-Chelmford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Margfor Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT bridge-Rani Jhansi Flyover- R/A Jhandewalan-DB Gupta Road- Sheela Cinema Road-Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi railway station.

For Old Delhi Railway Station

From South Delhi: Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kele Khan-Ring Road-Rajghat-Chowk Yamuna Bazar-S.P.Mukherjee Marg-Chhatta Rail-Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delgi railway station.

Bus terminating points

Movement of the bus services will be curtailed at the following points:

Park Street/Udyan Marg, R/A Kamla Market/ Pragati Maidan, Mori Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Aram Bagh Road (Pahar Ganj), Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), ISBT Kashmere Gate and Tis Hazari Court.

All the parking lots will remain closed from 6:00 am on Friday, 25 January till 2:00 pm of 26 January.

