Retired IAS officer Arun Goel assumes office as India's new Election Commissioner

Retired IAS officer Arun Goel today has taken charge as the Election Commissioner. Goel will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission. Former Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra retired in May this year, handing charge to Rajiv Kumar.

Goel will be in line to become the next Chief Election Commissioner after Kumar’s tenure ends in February 2025.

The Retired Punjab cadre officer was till recently the heavy industries secretary and has also served in the Union Culture ministry.

In an official statement, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that Goel had “catalysed e-vehicle movement in India to a tipping point" as heavy industries secretary. He had earlier served as secretary in the Union finance, urban development and labour & employment ministries. He has also headed Project Monitoring Group (PMG) in Prime Minister’s Office. Goel has represented India at many multilateral and bilateral forums.

Goel graduated in electrical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering in 1980 and completed his PGDM (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmadabad in 1982. He also subsequently obtained a post-graduate degree in Economics from Himachal Pradesh University and a post-graduate degree in Development Management from Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK.

A person can hold the office of an EC or CEC for six years or till the age of 65, whichever is earlier. Arun Goel will be in office till December 2027.



