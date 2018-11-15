Return 10 empty packets, get 1 Maggi free! This is Nestle's waste management effort

In an attempt to curb plastic waste, Nestle India, the country's largest foods company, has started a 'MAGGI Wrappers return' program in which consumers can get a free packet of Maggi. Under the offer, for every ten empty wrappers of MAGGI noodle customers return, they will get a free Maggi Noodles packet. The project is running in Dehradun and Mussoorie on a pilot basis.

A Nestle India spokesperson said the move is among one of the company's several plastic waste management initiatives. Currently, Nestle is working with nearly 250 retailers to follow this through.

"We are hopeful that this will bring about a behaviour change in consumers and help create awareness for responsibly disposing of plastic waste and prevent littering," the spokesperson said.

In May, a study by Gati Foundation found that Maggi along with Parle's Frooti and PepsiCo's Lay's chips were among the top brands to contribute to plastic pollution as their empty packets weren't properly disposed off in the country's hilly areas like Uttarakhand. The report also says that there was severe plastic pollution caused by Maggi packets in Mussoorie.

