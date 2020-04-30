scorecardresearch
Rishi Kapoor death: 'Life is fragile, uncertain,' say Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Anand Mahindra

Rishi Kapoor death news: Anand Mahindra said that a large part of his childhood has been amputated, while Ronnie Srewvala called him a gentleman who is always smiling

Actor Rishi Kapoor dies at the age of 67 Actor Rishi Kapoor dies at the age of 67

Rishi Kapoor's death on Thursday rocked the film industry that was only coming to terms with the demise of Irrfan Khan on Wednesday. Condolences poured in from all quarters as the country grieved the death of the legendary actor. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Anand Mahindra, CP Gurnani and the who's who of the business world also grieved the death of Rishi Kapoor.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw took to Twitter to remember Rishi Kapoor and said that life indeed is uncertain and fragile. Anand Mahindra said that a large part of his generation's childhood has just been amputated. CP Gurnani said that Rishi Kapoor showed what effortless dancing and acting is.

"Those who make an indelible mark will be remembered for posterity. Rishi Kapoor was one of them," said  Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said, "You must be still smiling broadly & entertaining a whole new tribe of people beyond the horizon."

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani said, "Some of us grew up literally with his First Movie Bobby in 1973 (watched it in 9th class)"

"Bad news does not stop-another really sad day -To a Gentleman always smiling always enquiring on others," said Chairman of UpGrad Ronnie Screwvala.

"Rest in Peace, Rishi Kapoor. You fought hard," said Sanjiv Kapoor, ex-CSCO, Vistara.

The Kapoor family issued a statement and said, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last."

