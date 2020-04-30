Rishi Kapoor death: Legendary actor bagged a National Award for his first film

Anyone who has watched Rishi Kapoor's films would agree that he was preternaturally exceptional at his craft. The actor who made his debut in Mera Naam Joker in 1970, directed by his father and actor, director Raj Kapoor, bagged a National Film Award for Best Child Actor. From thereon, Kapoor would go to win many awards and accolades for his career spanning 50 years.

In Mera Naam Joker, Kapoor stood out as the adolescent Raju who was infatuated with his teacher Mary, played by Simi Garewal. As he comes to terms with the world and what is expected of him Raju realises that he was born to entertain and make the world laugh despite his troubles. Mera Naam Joker launched Kapoor, who would go on to become one of the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry.

His first film was soon followed by another big hit, which eventually became a Hindi classic -- Bobby (1973). Paired with Dimple Kapadia, Bobby soon caught the imagination of the entire country. It also landed him a Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Only two films old, Rishi Kapoor already gave two defining performances in Indian film history.

From thereon, Kapoor gave some of the most iconic films in India such as Rafoo Chakkar (1975), Laila Majnu (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Karz (1980), Saagar (1985), Chandni (1989), Bol Radha Bol (1992), Damini (1993). More recently Namaste London (2007), Delhi-6 (2009), Love Aaj Kal (2009), Kapoor & Sons (2016), 102 Not Out (2018) and Mulk (2018) are only a few of his movies that made people fall in love with his craft.

Even during his last few moments, Rishi Kapoor was entertaining the audience. "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," said the Kapoor family in its statement.

