Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at a hospital due to cancer in Mumbai on Thursday morning. Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital by his family yesterday. Kapoor's friend and actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed grief on Twitter. Bachchan tweeted, "He's GONE...! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away...I am destroyed !

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed ! - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection".

After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after.

Kapoor started his acting career from superhit film Bobby, opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973. His last film was 'The Body'.